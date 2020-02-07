TRIAC Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025
Study on the TRIAC Market
The market study on the TRIAC Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the TRIAC Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the TRIAC Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the TRIAC Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the TRIAC Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the TRIAC Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the TRIAC Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the TRIAC Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the TRIAC Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the TRIAC Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the TRIAC Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the TRIAC Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the TRIAC Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the TRIAC Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
Key Players
Some of the key players of TRIAC Market are Central Semiconductor Corp., NTE Electronics, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Sanken Electric co., Ltd., IXYS Corporation, Solid State Inc., NXP Semiconductors and WeEn Semiconductors.
Key Contracts:
In November 2016, Central Semiconductor Corp. announced their distribution agreement with Avnet Inc. who is a technology distributor. Central Semiconductor Corp. product portfolio including diodes, triac etc. will be available for purchase by customers in North America through Avnet group.
TRIAC Market: Regional Overview
By geography, TRIAC Market can be segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the TRIAC Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of TRIACs by several industries for implementing household and utility products. North America region is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
In North America and Europe region, the market of TRIAC Market is significantly growing owing to the presence of small and large household and utility device manufacturers present in this region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- TRIAC Market Segments
- TRIAC Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- TRIAC Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- TRIAC Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- TRIAC Market Value Chain
- TRIAC Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for TRIAC Market includes
- TRIAC Market by North America
- US & Canada
- TRIAC Market by Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- TRIAC Market by Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- TRIAC Market by Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- TRIAC Market by the Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size regarding value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
