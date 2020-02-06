Trends in the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

the demand for ferric and polyferric sulphate

Industries are considered one of the major sources of sludge. About 40% of the sludge produced globally is industrial sludge. The pace of industrialisation is accelerating rapidly. The increase in the number of industries globally, especially in the emerging economies of Asia and the Middle East will lead to an increase in sludge production from the industrial sector. The waste produced cannot be directly dumped in water bodies or on land. Due to stringent government regulations, companies are striving to decrease toxicity in industrial sludge, thereby boosting the demand for sludge treatment chemicals. The government has established various standards for the treatment of sewage sludge that could be applied to agricultural soil. It has also been made mandatory for the commercial sector to inculcate sustainable development as part of the corporate plan. This has also been a result of lack of fresh water. Over the last few decades, the rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has resulted in severe water stress across the globe. Other than water purification, governments across the world have also increased their focus on water reusability.

Demand for ferric and polyferric sulphate to face a major setback due to new non-chemical technologies

Non-chemicals methods such as filters and membranes are growing at a faster rate as compared to the use of chemicals, especially for municipal sludge treatment plants, as the former is more hygienic and creates less pollution. The use of membrane bioreactors can eliminate the cost of tertiary treatment. The increased awareness and concerns towards climate change and more sustainable products may shift consumer demands towards water treatment technologies with lower chemical consumption, and this may have a negative impact on the ferric sulphate and polyferric sulphate market in the coming years.

