Trends in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2019-2026

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
