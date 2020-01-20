Trends in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2019-2026

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market:

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

