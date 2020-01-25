Trends in the Corrugating Board/Cardboard Market 2019-2025

The global Corrugating Board/Cardboard market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Corrugating Board/Cardboard market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Corrugating Board/Cardboard market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Corrugating Board/Cardboard market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Corrugating Board/Cardboard market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsn?s
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji’an Group
Lee & Man
Zhejiang Rongsheng
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Mets Board Oyj
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Corrugated
Double Corrugated
Triple Corrugated
Other
Segment by Application
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Food and Beverages
Other
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
