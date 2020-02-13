Trending Report on Incident Response Market is estimated to reach USD 47.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.1%, predicts forencis research | Network Security, Internet Security, Endpoint Security
The Global Incident Response Market is estimated to reach USD 47.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.1%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Incident response is a methodology any organization uses to manage data after a cyberattack. It is also called an IT incident, a computer incident, or a security incident. The purpose of incident response is to handle the impact of cyberattack by improving the time and cost, and by reducing the losses. It is used to help IT staff detect, respond, and to recover from the network damage. It does not only help the organization to control and manage the attack but also it gives a clear set of protocol to take place even before and during the safety incident.
Incident Response Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Financial Loss
The increasing financial loss in the organizations may increase the demand for the incident response market for the detection and identification of the attack. Incident response helps the organizations to reduce and control the situations related to cybersecurity. This also allows companies to mitigate the damage and reduce the delay costs, which are coming from disruptions. Furthermore, to improve the attack detection method within the organization to avoid financial loss and also to reduce the impact on company infrastructure.
Hence, increasing financial loss is expected to surge the incident response market during the forecast period.
Increasing Number of Cyber-Attack
The increasing number of cyber-attack results in many unknown and frenzy of activity. Incident response plan permits to identify, minimize the damage and as well as reduce the cyber-attacks. In addition, it helps the organization to perform a complete, fast and effective response. It can also be used to identify the real-time threat indicators and reduce disaster recovery time.
This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the incident response market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Regular Changes in Regulatory Compliance
Rules and regulations regarding data privacy across the globe keeps on changing with time. The regular change in regulatory compliance makes it difficult for the incident response to handle the data and to maintain constant growth. Hence, the regular changes in regulatory compliance may restrain the growth of the incident response market.
Incident Response Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premise.
- Based on Security Type: Network Security, Internet Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, and Application Security.
- Based on Component: Solution and Services
- Based on Services: Response Retainer Service, Threat Hunting Service, Planning & Development Service, Tabletop Exercises Service, Assessment Service, Emergency Response service and Retainer Service.
- Based on End-User: Introduction, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Government & Legal Services
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Incident Response Market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- FireEye, Inc.
- Dell
- Accenture Plc
- CrowdStrike
- McAfee, LLC
- Optiv Security Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Incident Response Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Incident Response Market, By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premise
Incident Response Market, By Security Type
- Network Security
- Internet Security
- Endpoint Security
- Cloud Security
- Application Security
Incident Response Market, By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Response Retainer Service
- Threat Hunting Service
- Planning & Development Service
- Tabletop Exercises Service
- Assessment Service
- Emergency Response service
- Retainer Service
Incident Response Market, By End-User
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- Travel
- Media and Entertainment
- Government & Legal Services
- Others
Incident Response Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
