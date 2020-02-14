Trending News: Surprising Growth of IoT for Public Safety Market 2020 by: IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

The Global IoT for Public Safety Market is estimated to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network that enables electronic devices to connect for data exchange. IoT for public safety mainly focuses to anticipate natural disasters and cyber-attacks activities that could have a negative impact on the economy. However, these security offers a wide range of remote computing devices that connect to a network and communicates security such as antimalware software program and antivirus software along with network security system that monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network predetermined security.



IoT for Public Safety Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Digital Platform

The market demand for the IoT for public safety is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. However, IoT in the healthcare sector used for smart devices and gathering steam for real-time monitoring of patient’s diseases. This also helps to increase infrastructure security by adopting technologies like a biometric, surveillance system, emergency and disaster management, cybersecurity, public address, and alarm.

Hence, an increase in demand for digital platforms is expected to boost the IoT for public safety market during the forecast period.



Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Increasing demand for artificial intelligence & machine learning improves the overall security and quality of IoT. It can provide valuable awareness to help to reduce cyber threats and to adopt technologies smart camera system. However, these devices boost sensors devices to detect weather conditions and also used to find out the availability of parking spots and CCTV footage to get real time data and security.

Therefore, the adoption of artificial intelligence & machine learning is expected to drive the IoT for the public safety market during the forecast period



Market Challenges:

Privacy and Security Issues

The growing concerns over protecting the critical infrastructure and sensitive data safety. Furthermore, the possibility of hackers is breaking into the system and stealing of the data from devices. Moreover, digitally connected things can also identify as a risk factor for public safety as by transferring data from one device to another.

Hence, privacy and security issues in these devices may hinder the growth of the IoT for the public safety market.



IoT for Public Safety Market: Key Segments

By Component: Solution and Services

On the Basics by Application: Disaster Management, Real-Time Location Tracking, Prescriptive Analytics, and Infrastructure Security

Key Segments by End Users: Education, Healthcare, Defence, Transportation, and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



List of the leading companies operating in the IoT for Public Safety Market include:

IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Telit Communications Plc

Nokia

Iskratel

Star Controls, Inc.

Other Key Companies



Iot for Public Safety Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

IoT for Public Safety Market, by Components

Solution

Networking Solutions

Monitoring Solutions



Services

Management Services

Emergency Services

Consulting Services



IoT for Public Safety Market, by Application

Disaster Management

Real-Time Location Tracking

Prescriptive Analytics

Infrastructure Security



IoT for Public Safety Market, by End User

Education

Healthcare

Defense

Transportation

Others



IoT for Public Safety Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



