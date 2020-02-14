Trending News: PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2024
The global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market is estimated to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market include Excellent properties as compared to ordinary PE and Resists corrosion and performs well under a wide range of temperatures. Other supportive factors include Cost effective option as compare to copper tubes in plumbing application. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
- The primary types of Global PEX/XLPE that are covered in the report include LDPE and HDPE.
- On the basis of Technology includes PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam).
- On the basis of end user/application that are covered in the report are Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others
- On the basis region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
PEX/XLPE Market by Type
- LDPE
- HDPE
PEX/XLPE Market by Technology
- PE-Xa (Peroxide)
- PE-Xb (Silane)
- PE-Xc (Electron Beam)
PEX/XLPE Market by End-Use Industry
- Plumbing
- Wires & Cables
- Others
PEX/XLPE Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
