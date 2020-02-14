Trending News On AIOps Platform Market Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2019 To 2025
The Global AIOps Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 11.07 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32%, observes forencis research (FSR). AIOps (Artificial intelligence for IT operations) platforms are software systems that combine big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance IT operations. However, with the use of AIOps, the desired need of the customer which is continuous insights to yield continuous improvements through automation is fulfilled. These platforms enable the use of multiple sources of data, data collection methods, and analytical and presentation technologies. To use these technologies, AIOps platforms contain multiple layers that address different functionalities, such as analytical tools, visualization, data collection and storage, and integrations with other applications and services.
AIOps Platform Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Adoption for Cloud Platform
Increasing adoption for the cloud service platform boosts the growth of the Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform market. Cloud-based AI platform is used for storage management and to enhance the ability of customer services and performance. However, many enterprises have already adopted Cloud-based technologies to work more efficiently and to increase performance. This technology allows the organization to use intelligent software automation.
Hence, the increasing adoption of cloud platform is expected to surge the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.
- Increasing Data Retention Requirements
Increasing data retention requirements are excepted to grow as the performance and monitoring data are growing at an exponential rate. Furthermore, the growing number of APIs, IoT devices, mobile applications, and digital users are driving the service. However, AIOps uses this data to monitor assets and gain visibility into dependencies. Also, protection and retention are important aspects of AIOps that diversify the availability of data sources as well as proper data storage.
Therefore, the increasing demand of artificial intelligence in IT operations is expected to drive the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Increasing Changes in IT Operations Platform
With the ongoing changes in information technology operations (ITOps) of the emerging technologies, impact the performance of the operation platforms. However, AIOps impacts the profile allocation of ITOps employees as the new emerging technologies are combined with general workload.
Hence, the increasing changes in the IT operations platform hinder the growth of the AIOps platform.
AIOps Platform Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, andOn-premises.
- By Solution: Application Performance Management, Networks, andDigital Business Automation.
- Based on Services:Managed Services, Education Services, and
- By Component:Data collection, Data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
- Based on Application:Prediction, Alarm management, Intelligent remediation, Anomaly detection, Causal analysis, and Real-Time Analytics.
- Based on End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global AIOps Platform Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AIOps Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
AIOps Platform Market, by Solution
- Application Performance Management
- Networks
- Digital Business Automation
AIOps Platform Market, by Service
- Managed Services
- Education Services
- Consultancy
AIOps Platform Market, by Component
- Data collection
- Data analytics
- Machine Learning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AIOps Platform Market, by Application
- Prediction
- Alarm management
- Intelligent remediation
- Anomaly detection
- Causal analysis
- Real-Time Analytics
AIOps Platform Market, by End-Users
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
AIOps Platform Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
