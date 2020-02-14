Trending News: New Report Offers Analysis On the App Analytics Market 2019-2027

The Global App Analytics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.5%, states forencis research (FSR).

App analytics is the measure and analysis of data generated when users interact with their mobile applications. It is used to monitor the performance of the applications on the laptop and on the mobile phones. It plays a very important role in the development process such as enhancing the existing product, removing the old features so that consumers can use it with ease. Moreover, it tracks the behaviour of user interaction with the applications.

App Analytics Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Growth for ROI Evaluation

The adoption of app analytics is excepted to increase in the coming year as the companies are focusing on the return on investment more than their popularity and visibility. App analytics helps the organisation to monitor customer behaviour and to get a deep insight of the user preferences. However, they provide an App Store Optimization (ASO) for a high ranking search results which can improve the ROI of the organization.

Hence, increasing growth for ROI evaluation is expected to surge the app analytics market during the forecast period.



Developing Advancement in Advertising and Marketing

The developing advancement in advertising and marketing helps mobile marketers to better target their ads and understand the effectiveness of their spending. Also, it used to track the behaviours of individuals and to improve the performance of a business. However, it also helps to optimize user behaviour with accurate data and market performance.

This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the app analytics market during the forecast period.



Market Challenges:

Data Privacy and Security Issues in Mobile Apps

Mobile apps are one of the biggest challenges when it comes to data privacy and security issues. The mobile apps obtain data from different sources which gives the attacker to easy access to cookies and environment variables.

Hence, data privacy and security issues in mobile apps may hinder the growth of the app analytics market.



App Analytics Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Web App Analytics and Mobile App Analytics.

Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premise.

Based on Component: Solution and Services

Based on Application: Performance Analytics, Marketing Analytics, In-App Analytics and Advertising Analytics.

Based on End-User: BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecom, Travel, Media and entertainment, Gaming

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis



List of the leading companies operating in the App Analytics Market include:

Google LLC (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

com, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

IBM Corporation

Localytics

Swrve Inc.

Amplitude, Inc.

Mixpanel

Appsee Inc.

Other Key Companies



App Analytics Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

App Analytics Market, By Type

Web App Analytics

Mobile App Analytics



App Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise



App Analytics Market, By Component

Solution

Services



App Analytics Market, By Application

Performance Analytics

Marketing Analytics

In-App Analytics

Advertising Analytics



App Analytics Market, By End-User

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Travel

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Others



App Analytics Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



