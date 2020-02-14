Trending Insights On Aircraft Battery Market Current Trends And Future Aspect Analysis 2025

The Global Aircraft Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 0.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%, observers forencis research (FSR). Battery is an equipment used to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Aircrafts need battery to start the engine or the auxiliary power unit (APU) and to power up the electrical system during pre-flight. Also in case of emergency like failure of in-flight electrical generation, batteries are required to provide power to essential loads until the aircraft lands and the passengers are evacuated. Other major functions performed by batteries include, providing buffer to regulate DC network voltage, restarting the engine in case of engine flame-out. Thus, aircraft batteries are important component of the aircraft which need to be maintained with care.

Aircraft Battery Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Electric Aviation

Using electric aviation is a forward-looking option in aviation industry as it helps in cutting prices on fuel, reduction in emissions and a great initiative towards cleaner environment. Other benefits of electric aviation are less noise with high rate of climb, better performance at higher altitudes. Battery becomes a crucial component for the electric aviation as the electrical energy required will be provided by the battery.

Thus, increasing adoption of electric aviation may contribute in the growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecasted period.

Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

In recent years there are significant developments in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) segment worldwide. UAVs are utilized in numerous sectors like military, disaster management, agriculture, utility, amongst others. UAVs are functioning on batteries attached to them. Increasing number of applications of UAVs boosts the market for aircraft batteries.

Thus, increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles may drive the overall growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Low Current Density

Currently, the aircraft batteries available in the market are unable to provide the power-to-weight ratio to attain feasible aviation. The current density of present products is very low compared which makes combustion based process economically feasible. The aircraft manufacturers need to design better aircrafts which requires lesser power to use complete electrical system.

Thus, lower current density can be challenging for the growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecast period.

Aircraft Battery Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on offering covers: Battery, Battery Management System, and Maintenance Services.

and Segmentation based on type covers: Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium (NiCd), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), and Lithium-ion.

and Segmentation based on aircraft type covers: Commercial, Helicopter, Business Jet and

and Segmentation based on application covers: Auxiliary Power Unit, Canopy Operation, Emergency, Control Backup, and

and Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Aircraft Battery Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Battery Market, by Offering

Battery

Battery Management System

Services

Aircraft Battery Market, by Type

Lead Acid

Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)

Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

Lithium-ion

Aircraft Battery Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial

Helicopter

Business Jet

Military

Aircraft Battery Market, by Application

Auxiliary Power Unit

Canopy Operation

Emergency

Control Backup

Others

Aircraft Battery Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



