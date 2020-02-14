Trending Insights In Automotive Camera Market
The Global Automotive Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4 %, says forencis research (FSR).
The Automotive camera is the camera installed in the vehicle for offering assistance to the driver for parking and other possible functions. It is used to increase the safety of the vehicle along with the passengers by offering a deeper insight regarding the vehicles present in nearest proximity, alerts to prevent the possible collision, and continuously records the vehicle’s position through various angles. These are installed within the vehicle or on the exterior surface of the vehicle to provide a real-time alert regarding the distance from the front, rear and side vehicles along with monitoring activity of the driver. These are widely installed in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Some Key Players in Automotive Camera Market are: RICOH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Valeo, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International Inc, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa International S.A, DENSO CORPORATION and Other Key Companies.
Request for sample pdf of Global Automotive Camera Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-camera-market-sample-pdf/
Automotive Camera Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus Towards Safety and Security
Vehicle safety is a crucial aspect while driving an automotive vehicle. Higher safety of the vehicle limits the occurrence of the road collision, which can be fatal for the driver and passengers onboard. Increasing focus to boost vehicle safety owing to the rise in road collision across the globe leading to death or serious injuries has escalated the higher need for the safety system, which is fueling the growth of the automotive camera market. As per the Global Status Report On Road Safety 2018, the rise in fatal road accidents reaching it to 1.35 million people globally in 2016.
Supportive Legislation by Regulatory Authorities
Automotive Camera market is projected to witness growth at a remarkable pace, owing to favorable legislation imposed by the governments of various countries. The governments of emerging as well as emerged nations have posed mandates on the installation of the rear-view camera in the new automotive vehicles are pushing the market demand. For instance, in 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States proposed the mandate of installing the rear-view visibility systems with cameras in the automotive vehicle by 2018. Also, Transport Canada imposed compulsion regarding the installation of rear-view camera systems in the new cars by 2018.This favorable support by regulatory authorities is projected to upsurge the market growth.
Request For Report Methodology of Global Automotive Camera Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-camera-market-request-methodology/
Market Restraints:
High Cost Associated with the Surround View System
The automotive camera market is projected to grow in the years to follow, however, the growth of this market is anticipated to hinder owing to high cost. The cost of the automotive camera escalates with the development of an advanced camera system, which hampers the product demand. Rising demand for more safety systems, results into increase in the number of cameras, with msore advanced system to control the overall functioning, escalates the overall product cost. Thus, higher cost of the surrounding view system hampers the market growth.
Automotive Camera Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Type : Interior Camera and Exterior Camera
- On the basis of Technology : Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, and Thermal Camera
- On the basis of Application : Advanced Driving Support System and Parking System
- On the basis of Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle
- On the basis of Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket
- On the basis of:Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive camera market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Get Consultation With Our Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-camera-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Camera Market, by Type
Interior Camera
Exterior Camera
- Single View System
- Rear Camera
- Front Camera
- Side Camera
- Surround View System
- 2D Surround View Camera System
- 3D Surround View Camera System
Automotive Camera Market, by Technology
- Digital Camera
- Infrared Camera
- Thermal Camera
Automotive Camera Market, by Application
- Advanced Driving Support System
- Night Vision Enhancement
- Obstacle and Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Pedestrian Alert
- Driver Monitoring
- Parking System
Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type
- Light-Duty Vehicle
- Heavy-Duty Vehicle
Automotive Camera Market, by Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Camera Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Automotive Camera Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-camera-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Recent News: Blockchain in Retail Market Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics - February 14, 2020
- 2020 Special: Upcoming Growth In Automotive Communication Technology Market - February 14, 2020
- 2020 Special: Upcoming Growth In Truck Platooning Market - February 14, 2020