Trending 2020: The Upcoming Growth In Behavioral Biometrics Industry!
Behavioral Biometrics Market: Summary
The Global Behavioral Biometrics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.07 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.2%. Rising demand for cloud computing, rising combat malware and robotic activities, increasing digitization in financial services, and adoption digital services in healthcare expected to drive the market during forecast period. However, cybercrime and fraud issues act as a restrain to the market during next five years. Advancing machine learning algorithms, growing demand for fingerprint sensor and EMV technology, and highly adoption of artificial intelligence is identified as an opportunity in this market.
Biometrics is a technology that use to identify the unique physical and behavioral characteristics of a person. Behavioral biometrics technology provide user security to identify, measure, and record the human behavioral pattern that help us to recognize fingerprints, signature, facial patterns and voice. Some key players of the market Gemalto NV, BioCatch, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Mastercard, Plurilock, One Identity LLC., and ThreatMark andUnifyID among others.
Behavioral Biometrics Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global behavioral biometrics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By type, the behavioral biometrics market is segmented voice recognition, signature, gesture recognition, iris recognition, and others. By solution type the market is segmented into fraud control, payment, identification, data protection, risk management, and others. By component, the market is segmented software and services. By end user, the market is segmented BFSI, e-commerce, telecom, government, manufacturing, retail, and military & defense. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and The Middle East and Africa with individual country-level analysis.
Behavioral Biometrics Market: Report Scope
The report on this market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Behavioral Biometrics Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Technology
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Type
- Voice Recognition
- Signature
- Gesture Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Others
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Solution
- Fraud Control
- Payment
- Identification
- Data Protection
- Risk Management
- Others
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Component
- Software
- Services
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by End-User
- BFSI
- E-Commerce
- Telecom
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Military & Defense
Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
