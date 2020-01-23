Trehalose Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The Recently Published Global Trehalose Market Research Study With More Than 100 Industry Informative Desk And Figures Spread Through Pages And Easy To Understand Detailed TOC On Trehalose Market.

Global trehalose market was valued at USD 350.27 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach USD xx million in 2023, growing a CAGR 4.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Top Companies In The Global Trehalose Market:

Meihua Group, Hayashibara, Visionbio Technology, Sinozyme Biotechnology, Lianmeng Chemical, And Others

Market Overview: –

Trehalose is a disaccharide made up of two molecules of glucose. It is a non-reducing sugar with similar chemical structure and characteristics to those of sucrose. It is commonly found in the nature, including mushroom, honey, and baker’s yeasts. It has a major role in the development of tolerance for the plants toward heat and drying. Trehalose is considered useful by the food industry due to its ability to withstand acids and high heat. It holds a generally recognized as safe status given by the US Food and Drug Administration and a status of novel food from the European Union (EU). The sweetness potency of trehalose is half as compared to table sugar (sucrose) and it has a similar glycemic index.

The market for trehalose is expected to witness a decent growth in the backdrop of its natural preservative effect and its anti-oxidative properties. It is also known to preserve the texture and flavor of the food products. It is usually mixed with stevia to create an appropriate glycemic index and to mask the bitter after-taste of stevia.

The Trehalose Market Can Be Divided Based On Product Types And It’s Sub-Type, Major Applications And Third-Party Usage Area, And Important Regions.

This Report Segments The Global Trehalose Market On The Basis Of Types Are:

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Others

On The Basis Of Application, The Global Trehalose Market Is

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Regions Are Covered By Trehalose Market Report 2019 To 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (Usa, Canada, And Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Russia, And Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, And Southeast Asia).

