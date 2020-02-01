Travel Accessories Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2027
Travel Accessories Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global travel accessories market is moderately fragmented with numerous small and large players present. Companies adopt several strategies including product innovation & development, geographical expansion, and merger and acquisition to increase their market revenue. A few of the key players operating in the global travel accessories market are listed below:
- ACE Luggage Co. Ltd
- ExOfficio
- Magellan's
- MCM Worldwide
- Nike Inc.
- THE BEACH COMPANY
- TRAVEL-BLUE.COM
- TravelSmith Outfitters
- United States Luggage Company LLC
- VF Corporation
Global Travel Accessories: Research Scope
Global Travel Accessories, by Product
- Travel Bags
- Travel Outfits
- Electronic Accessories
- Toiletries
- Food box
- Travel Pillow and Blanket
- Locks
- Others
Global Travel Accessories, by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Factory Outlets
- Online Stores
- Others
Global Travel Accessories, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global travel accessories market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
