Transportation Management Systems Market Grow at 14.5% CAGR to 2025 | JDA Software, Omnitracs, Descartes, Oracle Corporation, TMW Systems, Manhattan Associates, HighJump

Global Transportation Management Systems Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Transportation management system is a part of supply chain management and can also be linked to the enterprise’s resource planning systems.

The global Transportation Management Systems market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4330.8 million by 2025, from USD 2524 million in 2019.

The Transportation Management Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: JDA Software, Omnitracs, Descartes, Oracle Corporation, TMW Systems, Manhattan Associates, HighJump, BluJay, SAP SE, ORTEC, Next Generation Logistic, MercuryGate, CargoSmart, One Network, Precision Software

Market Segment by Type, covers

Railways

Roadways

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (Demand-Side Platform) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (Demand-Side Platform) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (Demand-Side Platform) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (Demand-Side Platform) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (Demand-Side Platform) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Transportation Management Systems Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 JDA Software

2.1.1 JDA Software Details

2.1.2 JDA Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 JDA Software SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 JDA Software Product and Services

2.1.5 JDA Software Transportation Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Omnitracs

2.2.1 Omnitracs Details

2.2.2 Omnitracs Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Omnitracs SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Omnitracs Product and Services

2.2.5 Omnitracs Transportation Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Descartes

2.3.1 Descartes Details

2.3.2 Descartes Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Descartes SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Descartes Product and Services

2.3.5 Descartes Transportation Management Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Oracle Corporation

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Transportation Management Systems Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Transportation Management Systems Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems Revenue by Countries

8 South America Transportation Management Systems Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Transportation Management Systems by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Segment by Application

12 Global Transportation Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

