Transient Ischemic Attack Market Growth Analysis with Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications by 2020-2027

Introduction, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) is a neurological dysfunction which is caused by the loss of blood flow to the brain, spinal cord, or retina. The primary cause of the transient ischemic attack is a loss of blood supply to the brain which may occur due to various reasons, such as when blood vessels get blocked, blood supply to a part of the brain is lost, or a blood vessel leaks blood into the brain. However, the blockage can be caused by a blood clot that forms in the blood vessel (thrombosis), or it can be caused by a clot or debris that floats downstream., , The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investments of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for better treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, increased application, and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of epilepsy and other cardiac indications are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period., , According to the WHO estimates, neurological disorders are responsible for 4.5 to 11% of all the disorders in the population including low or high-income economies. This is far higher as compared to the number of respiratory ailments, gastrointestinal disorders, or cancers, and the burden is expected to increase further over the coming years., , However, higher cost of this treatment procedure may hamper the market growth during the corresponding period. As per the American Heart Association, currently the treatment costs for , TIA is approximately USD 20,000 which includes the cost of only one year, and it is not affordable to the patients living in low-income economies., The global transient ischemic attack market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, 2017–2023. , ,

Key Players: –

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A S, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Owen Mumford Ltd., Greiner Bio-One, Improve Medical, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Weigao Group, Nipro, Medigard, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Transient Ischemic Attack

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Transient Ischemic Attack Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Transient Ischemic Attack market, by Type

6 global Transient Ischemic Attack market, By Application

7 global Transient Ischemic Attack market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Transient Ischemic Attack market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

