Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies), Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Bio–Rad Laboratories, Maxcyte

The Transfection Reagents and Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The insightful research report on the Transfection Reagents and Equipment market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Transfection Reagents and Equipment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Transfection Reagents and Equipment industry situations. According to the research, the Transfection Reagents and Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market was valued at USD 715.34 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1636.46 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies)

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Bio–Rad Laboratories

Maxcyte

Lonza Group Merck KGaA

Polyplus-Transfection Sa (Subsidary of Archimed)