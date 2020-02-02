Transcritical CO2 Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hill Phoenix, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Green & Cool World Refrigeration AB, Carnot Refrigeration, Emerson Climate Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Transcritical CO2 Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Transcritical CO2 market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Transcritical CO2 market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Transcritical CO2 players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Transcritical CO2 industry situations. According to the research, the Transcritical CO2 market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Transcritical CO2 market.

Global Trans critical CO2 market was valued at USD 9.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Transcritical CO2 Market include:

Hill Phoenix

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

Green & Cool World Refrigeration AB

Carnot Refrigeration

Emerson Climate Technologies

SCM Frigo SPA

BitzerKuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Danfoss GmbH

Advansor A/S

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Henry Technologies

Systems LMP

Mayekawa MSG Co.