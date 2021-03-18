“Transcatheter Market Insights Report 2020-2027: Edward Lifesciences Corporation Meril Life Sciences Pvt…More”

Report Title: Transcatheter Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Transcatheter is a minimally invasive procedure which is used to replace the valve in patients with cardiac stenosis without removing the old or damaged valve. Transcatheter is further segmented into two types, namely, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). The growth of this market is majorly due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rise in mitral valve disorders, and technological advancements coupled with the introduction of novel cardiac valves. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Despite the drivers, the high cost of surgeries and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of this market., The global transcatheter market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,882.77 million by 2023 from USD 8,191.26 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 30.9% and 27.0%, respectively. The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases has been observed in different parts of the world which has upsurge the growth of the market., The global transcatheter market is segmented by type of treatment, product type, end user, and region., The global transcatheter market, by type of treatment, is segmented into transfemoral approach, transapical approach, and transaortic approach., The global transcatheter market, by product type, is segmented into transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR)., By end user, the global transcatheter market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac catheterization laboratory

Edward Lifesciences CorporationMeril Life Sciences Pvt. LtdBraile BiomedicaVenus MedtechBoston Scientific CorporationJenaValve Technology, Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesMedtronic PlcBracco Diagnostic Inc.Cook Medical Inc.Others

