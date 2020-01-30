Transaction Monitoring Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions, Fiserv, Fair Isaac Corporation, FIS, Oracle

Transaction monitoring is also called as business transaction monitoring. The transaction monitoring reviews and analyze the transactions along with proper administration on an information system business application. Transaction monitoring is an IT management and security process which assesses each and every transaction that is executed on a provided application or system.

With an increase in the number of banking transactions and facility of online banking, need to have advanced analytics is rising to secure the financial transactions and business activity effectively. This factor is driving the transaction monitoring market. Also, an urge to manage entire KYC profiles in all industries is also responsible for driving the growth of the transaction monitoring market. Moreover, an increase in the introduction of digitization and other smart solutions to ease the financial business is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the transaction monitoring market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Transaction Monitoring Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Key Vendors: ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, ComplyAdvantage.com, Experian Information Solutions, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, FIS, Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv, Software AG among others.

The “Global Transaction Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the transaction monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, organization size, application, end user, and geography.

The global transaction monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transaction monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

As leading companies in Transaction Monitoring market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The global transaction monitoring market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, application, and end user. Based deployment type, the transaction monitoring market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the transaction monitoring market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

Further, the transaction monitoring market is segmented on the basis of application into customer identity management, anti-money laundering, compliance management, and fraud detection and prevention. The transaction monitoring market on the basis of the end user is classified into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, public sector, and others.

What our report offers:

– Transaction monitoring Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Transaction Monitoring Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Transaction Monitoring market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

