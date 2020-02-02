Traffic Sensor Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Siemens AG, Flir Systems, Q-Free ASA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, International Road Dynamics

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Traffic Sensor Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Traffic Sensor market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Traffic Sensor market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Traffic Sensor players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Traffic Sensor industry situations. According to the research, the Traffic Sensor market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Traffic Sensor market.

Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 210.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 451.60 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24873&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Traffic Sensor Market include:

Siemens AG

Flir Systems

Q-Free ASA

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

International Road Dynamics

EFKON AG

TransCore

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

SWARCO AG

SICK AG

Axis Communications AB