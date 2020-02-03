Towing Equipment Market 2019-2026 By: Andersen hitches, BOSAL, Brink, B&W Trailer Hitches, Camco Manufacturing, Curt Manufacturing
The increasing growth of the e-commerce industry and simultaneous increase in delivery services and delivery vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the global towing equipment market. Delivery service agencies opt for light commercial vehicles, which help with prompt delivery services, thus generating opportunities for the global towing equipment market to grow over the forecast period. The increasing trend of online capabilities along with automotive aftermarket services are expected to drive the market.
The global towing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into boom, hook & chain, flat bed, integrated, and wheel lift. Based on application, it is segmented into passenger cars and commercial cars. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.
Towing equipment comprises various devices and accessories that are fitted to a vehicle to attach a trailer or a camper. Various towing equipment includes gooseneck hitches, crossbars, tow sling, tow dollies, tow bars, and others. Towing sources generally include a motorized vehicle. Towing equipment has a vast application across various industries, with the automotive industry being the major end-user.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global towing equipment industry and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market has been provided.
- Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global towing equipment market from 2017 to 2023 has been provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Players
- Andersen Hitches
- BOSAL
- Brink
- B&W Trailer Hitches
- Camco Manufacturing
- Curt Manufacturing
- Demco
- Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation
- Horizon Global
- Weigh Safe
