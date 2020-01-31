Tower Crane Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2027

Global Tower Crane market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tower Crane .

This industry study presents the global Tower Crane market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Tower Crane market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Tower Crane market report coverage:

The Tower Crane market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Tower Crane market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

companies are seeing demand for hammerhead and luffing boomed tower crane models recently.

Massive Infrastructure and Mining Projects Across Nations

The mining industry had a positive outlook from 2014 to 2016 and is likely to grow further because of upcoming projects in countries as diverse as Australia, Brazil, China, and India. The mining industry should grow at a rate above 3.4% over the course of the next decade. Furthermore, there is a concerted effort to build infrastructure such as high-speed railways, roadways, dams, and highways seen in both developed and developing nations. The former wish to improve their existing infrastructure while the latter typically build it from scratch.

Some of the projects include High Speed 2 Rail Link in the UK and Grand Paris Express Metro Rail in France. The civic infrastructure segment of the Western Europe tower crane market had a market value of over US$ 250 million in 2016 and is poised to be worth just under US$ 380 million by end 2027.

Governmental Push for Manufacturing Projects Boosts Tower Crane Market

Every sector today, be it manufacturing, consumer durables, or FMCG goods, requires material handling equipment such as tower cranes. Government initiatives go a long way in making a country self-sufficient and competitive in terms of export. A population explosion in emerging economies has led to mass migration, causing tremendous strain on existing urban infrastructure.

Therefore, national and regional governments provide soft loans to spur investment and FDI in the construction and industrial sectors of the economy. However, this can be challenged by ever-changing factors including cyclical industrial growth, inflation, political uncertainty, project approvals, interest rates, and many other factors.

Macroeconomic factors affect the steel, mining, and real-estate industries which in turn restrict the growth in the tower crane market. The building and construction segment in the APEJ tower crane market is projected to have the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2027.

Need to Address Safety and Security Concerns in Tower Crane Market

The vast majority of material handling equipment used in the farming, forestry, mining, and construction industries are difficult to operate and have to be handled with extreme caution. The equipment is often big and bulky and can easily lead to grievous injuries or even death if not handled properly. This can naturally make buyers wary, restricting the prospects of the tower crane market. The International Labour Organization estimates that more than 2 million people die annually because of workstation and occupational accidents. In economic terms, this is almost 4% of global GDP.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tower Crane Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tower Crane market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

