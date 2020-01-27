Tortilla Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Tortilla Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Tortilla market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Tortilla market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Tortilla market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Tortilla market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Tortilla from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Tortilla market

The report includes company profiles of key producers of tortilla and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa. By processing type, the global tortilla market is segmented into fresh and frozen. By nature, the global tortilla market is segmented as organic and conventional. By source, the global tortilla market is segmented as corn and wheat. By product type, the global tortilla market is segmented as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas and corn tortillas. By distribution channel, the global tortilla market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, food & drink specialty stores and online retailers.

For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of tortilla in major consuming regions such as North America and Latin America have been considered. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total acreage of corn/wheat planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into flour used in the production of tortilla and its derivatives, etc. Weighted average selling price for tortilla was considered to estimate the market size of tortilla in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Tortilla market analyzed are Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., PepsiCo, Inc., Easy Food Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Los Amigos Tortilla Manufacturing, Inc., Tortilla King Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc., Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods, Eagle Foods Australia, Franco Whole Foods, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc., Rudy’s Tortilla, among others.

Global Tortilla Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Tortilla market – By Processing Type

Fresh

Frozen

Global Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

Global Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla Chips

Taco Shells

Tostadas

Flour Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

Global Tortilla market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Online Retailing



Global Tortilla market – By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The global Tortilla market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Tortilla market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Tortilla market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Tortilla Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Tortilla market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Tortilla market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Tortilla Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Tortilla market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

