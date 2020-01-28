Torsional Vibration Damper Market: 2020 Global Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Insights Covering Industry Dynamics and Competitive Scenario by 2024

The worldwide market for Torsional Vibration Damper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Torsional Vibration Damper Industry studies crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Geographically, the global Torsional Vibration Damper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 36% in 2017. The next is China.

Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Torsional Vibration Damper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Torsional Vibration Damper Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Vibracoustic

Schaeffler

Valeo

ZF

BorgWarner

Continental

AAM

Knorr-Bremse

FUKOKU

Geislinger

Anhui Zhongding

Ningbo Sedsun

Dongfeng (Shiyan)

Market Segment by Type covers:

Clutch Type

DMF Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Torsional Vibration Damper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Torsional Vibration Damper, with sales, revenue, and price of Torsional Vibration Damper, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Torsional Vibration Damper, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Torsional Vibration Damper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Torsional Vibration Damper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.