Top Emerging Trends Impacting the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market from 2020-2025 | Fujitsu, Red Hat, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, NEC Corp

A market study ”Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market” examines the performance of the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Overview of Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market:

This report studies the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market are increasing demand of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) in the consumer electronics sector owing to the energy efficient solutions, and low cost of implementation.

The Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market is sub-segmented into Full-Custom ASICs, Semi-Custom ASICs, Platform ASICs and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market is classified into IT & Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, HP, Alphabet, ServiceNow, CA Technology, Compuware, Fujitsu, HCL Tech, Red Hat, Wipro, NEC Corp and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Big Industry News:

Fujitsu (October 08, 2019) – Fujitsu Launches New Stream Data Processing Platform to Accelerate Use of Automotive Big Data – Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will launch a new stream data processing platform for service providers to maximize the use of big data collected from connected cars.

The new platform facilitates simple and efficient automotive big data analysis by leveraging Fujitsu’s data processing technology, Dracena, a stream processing architecture that can add or change content while processing large volumes of IoT data, without stopping. The new platform allows for the management and processing of data in discreet units of people and objects including pedestrians, vehicles, roads, and buildings, which are constantly changing in the real world. This makes it possible to digitally reproduce the surrounding situation, including other vehicles. Continuous data processing additionally offers users the flexibility to add and change services that must operate without disruption, such as real-time hazard prediction for connected cars. Going forward, Fujitsu plans to roll out the service in overseas regions including North America and Europe.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Application Specific Integrated Circuit in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

