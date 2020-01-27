Top 10 Cloud Technology Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Sales force.com, IBM, Google, SAP, oracle, WorkDay, ServiceNow, VMWare, RackSapce, GoDaddy

To know the trends and opportunities in industry, Top 10 Cloud Technology Market research document is the best solution to go for. This report presents broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis. This business report provides all-inclusive knowledge and information of swiftly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning business strategies and outshine the competitors. The Top 10 Cloud Technology Market report gives details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Top 10 Cloud Technology Market, by Hybrid Cloud, By Cloud Storage, By Cloud Migration Services, By Cloud OrchestrationBy Integration Platform-as-a-Service, By Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, By Multi-Cloud Management, By Video-as-a-Service, By Cloud Analytics, By Wi-Fi-as-a-Service, and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Top 10 Cloud Technology Market

The top 10 cloud technology market accounted for USD 70.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Top 10 Cloud Technology Market

Cloud computing innovation is spreading through the IT-circle like out of control fire, as it has made a hassle free method to get a heap of IT assets, and disentangled the endeavor of various errands by means of the web. With the rise of cloud computing, the nuances of IT fundamentals have turned out to be significantly more swift and helpful, where basic fundamentals, for example, HR, gear, information, outer contacts, arrangements, and methodology, work flawlessly for the general productivity and efficiency of the business procedure. Embracing cloud computing can prompt enhanced business execution, income, effectiveness and other related advantages. The cloud computing market is overflowing with arrangement suppliers who are building aggressive items with problematic developments. Cloud arrangement offerings have as of late soar, with spearheading new companies and set up merchants alike clamoring for client consideration. Around 19% of associations are utilizing the cloud for creation registering, while 20% are utilizing open cloud storage administrations. That implies there’s a quite decent measured market for the cloud, and particularly distributed storage.

Cloud computing portrays the utilization of systems of remote servers – as a rule got to over the Internet – to store, oversee, and process information. As a portion of IT administrations, distributed computing produces billions of dollars in income yearly and is hinting at not very many backing off. For clients, cloud computing offers access to various advancements while bringing down the boundaries to passage. Ordinarily, the cloud benefit advertise is isolated into three essential administration models, incorporating foundation, stages, and programming. Contingent upon business needs and security concerns, clients can likewise pick between private, open, or crossover cloud organization.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market drivers for the cloud market are as follows:-

The migration to cloud empowers the associations and organizations to move their registering resources, for example, applications, databases, foundation, stages, and email on the cloud.

Developing interest for deployment organization and end-to-end visibility driving the development of the cloud-as-a-Service advertise.

By utilizing cloud computing, organizations can spare the equipment securing costs however their consumption on data transmission rises extensively.

Cloud computing regularly experiences frequent blackouts, inferable from the absence of round-the-clock benefit with respect to cloud suppliers. It is critical to monitor the cloud benefit consistently and in addition to oversee its execution, business dependency and robustness.

Market Segmentation: Top 10 Cloud Technology Market

The top 10 cloud technology market is segmented based on hybrid cloud market, cloud storage market, cloud migration services market, cloud orchestration market , integration platform-as-a-service market, disaster recovery-as-a-service market, multi-cloud management market, video-as-a-service market, cloud analytics market, wi-fi-as-a-service market, and geographical segments.

Based on the hybrid cloud market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into solution, service, vertical, and region.

Based on the cloud storage market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into solution, service, vertical, and region.

Based on the cloud migration services market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into solution, service, vertical, and region.

Based on the cloud orchestration market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service type, application, vertical, and region.

Based on the integration platform-as-a-service market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service type, vertical, and region.

Based on the disaster recovery-as-a-service market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service, provider, vertical, and region.

Based on the multi-cloud management market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service type, platform, application, vertical, and region.

Based on the video-as-a-service market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service, platform, device, vertical, and region.

Based on the cloud analytics market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into solution, vertical, and region.

Based on the Wi-Fi-as-a-Service Market, the top 10 cloud technology market is segmented into service type, vertical, and user location.

Based on geography, the top 10 cloud technology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Top 10 Cloud Technology Market

The top 10 cloud technology market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of top 10 cloud technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Top 10 Cloud Technology Market

Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Sales force.com, IBM, Google, SAP, oracle, WorkDay, ServiceNow, VMWare, RackSapce, GoDaddy, DigitalOcean, RedHat, Internap, Nirvanix, Softlayer, Rubrik, Databricks, Uptake, Mesosphere, Vlocity, Cofluent, Stratoscale, Security Scorecard, Sysdig and CoreOS.

Top 10 Cloud Technology Market: Table of Contents

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

