Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market to Increase at a Healthy CAGR of 9.8% From 2019 to 2026

The global top 10 cancer drugs sales was valued at $63,619 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $129,948 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Cancer is medical condition in which abnormal cells grow with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Different forms of the drugs used for the treatment of cancer majorly include, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others.

Top Market Players: AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG

Increase in prevalence of various forms of cancer, increase in popularity of advance therapies such as biological & targeted drug therapies, and rise in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors that drive the growth of the global cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness, increase in R&D activities, and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global top 10 cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of region into Europe (Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine), Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Macau, Nepal), and LAMEA (Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Iran, Israel, Chile, Algeria, UAE, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Costa Rica, Lebanon).

