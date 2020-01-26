Tonic Water Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2018 – 2026

About global Tonic Water market

The latest global Tonic Water market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Tonic Water industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Tonic Water market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low-calorie tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, flavored tonic water and others. The regular tonic water has a high market share owing to a strong historical usage but is on a declining trend due to the rapid growth of other segments. Flavored tonic water and herb/essential oil-infused tonic water are expected to witness rapid growth. Low-calorie tonic water is a relatively new segment and is expected to perform well due to increasing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, direct consumption and, others. The alcoholic drinks segmented is further divided into gin and others. The gin sub-segment holds the highest market share and is expected to grow well in Asian regions. The direct consumption segment is also growing due to the increasing adoption of enhanced and premium tonic water products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, bar and nightclubs, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to grow well owing to increased penetration in Asian countries and the development of new and innovative tonic water products. The bar and nightclubs segment is also expected to grow at a high rate.

Global Tonic Water Regional Market Segmentation

The tonic water market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is covered in the report.

The use of tonic water in alcoholic drink mixes such as gin and tonic is well established in the developed world but is still nascent in emerging countries. The low consumption of tonic water in developing countries is due to the low awareness about the products and a relatively lower or unequally spread consumption of gin. Consumers belonging to Asian countries that consume high amounts of gin, such as the Philippines, might not use the gin and tonic mix as frequently as consumers of North America and Europe.

Global Tonic Water Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the tonic water market include Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (Schweppes), Fever- Tree, Fentimans, Q Tonic LLC, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Tonic Water market report answers some of the important questions, including:

What value is the Tonic Water market estimated to register in 2019? What are the challenges and opportunities the Tonic Water market hold for the stakeholders? How is the global Tonic Water market distributed among the vendors? What tactics are the Tonic Water market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals? Why is the growth of the global Tonic Water market slowing down over the forecast period?

The report provides the following data:

Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Tonic Water market across various regions.

Market revenue, and production capacity of the Tonic Water market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Tonic Water market.

The pros and cons of Tonic Water on environment and human health.

Adoption pattern of Tonic Water among various end use industries.

The Tonic Water market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Tonic Water market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

