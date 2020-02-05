Tonic Water Market 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis:

Quinine is the key ingredient in tonic water. The beverage was actually developed and sold for the cure of malaria. Malaria is a disease spread by mosquitoes and affects millions of people every year. In this assessment, an in-depth study of the tonic water market has been covered. It unfolds that the global tonic water market is supposed to scale a considerable valuation in the coming years, reflecting a decent CAGR over the review period. It also presents a detailed segmental analysis if the market to ensure the deliverance of an impactful intelligence. According to the report, the market resonates strong opportunities for growth due to the increasing regional footprint of the key players. Furthermore, the entry of new players m, in conjunction with the launch of new and innovative products, is prognosticated to influence the tonic water market positively.

Tonic water is used for medicinal purposes. The rising demand for access to medical facilities available is anticipated to impact the market greatly in the upcoming years. In addition, rising prevalence of malaria in developing and underdeveloped nations is another major growth propeller. Although there is a lack of awareness about the benefits of tonic water in these regions, international and national organizations are directing their efforts towards controlling the harmful impact of malaria. Thus, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for tonic water in the foreseeable future. Also, the developed nations are observing rising consumption of tonic water due to the expansion of the food & beverage industry.

Key players are innovating products to attract more consumers. The tonic water available these days is mostly sweetened with lesser amount of quinine. Reduction in the bitterness levels of the Product has raised its sales by manifolds. It is anticipated to expand the tonic water market in the upcoming years. The rising awareness about tonic water curing nighttime leg cramps owing to nervous system problems is projected to catalyze the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Market Key Players :

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the tonic water market has been segmented into Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, and Slimline Tonic Water.

On the basis of application, the tonic water market has been segmented into supermarkets, online retailers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments of the global tonic water market covered in the report for regional evaluation are – Americas, the Middle East and Africa, APAC (Asia Pacific), and Europe. These regions are also assessed on the level of country-based markets present. The Middle East & Africa are poised to attract attention of international organizations due to a lack of access to medical facilities in certain regions. It is supposed to create growth opportunities for the players in the tonic water market in the region.

Industry News:

In November 2019, non-alcoholic brand of beverage, Svami has raised a total amount of INR 7.5 Cr from Rukam and others.

In August 2019, BumbleZest Drinks has announced the launch of its CBD tonic water.

