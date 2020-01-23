Tokenization Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

In 2029, the Tokenization market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Tokenization market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Tokenization market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Tokenization market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Tokenization market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Tokenization market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Tokenization market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tokenization market. Some of the key players profiled in the tokenization market include Gemalto NV, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, and CyberSource Corporation.

The tokenization market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Tokenization Market

By Component

Hardware

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional



By Solution

Payment Security

Customer Data Management

Compliance & Policy Management

Encryption

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use

BFSI

Retail & consumer Goods

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Hospitality & Transportation)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the tokenization market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



