Tokenization Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Tokenex, Paymetric, Liaison Technologies, Futurex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The report titled, Tokenization Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Tokenization market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years.

Global Tokenization Market was valued at USD 685.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4272.54 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Tokenization Market include:

Tokenex

Paymetric

Liaison Technologies

Futurex

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ciphercloud

Symantec Corporation

First Data Corporation

Gemalto NV

Cardconnect Corp

Cybersource

Thales E-Security

Protegrity Usa

3delta Systems