Toilet Bowl Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

A toilet bowl is a piece made of materials such as ceramic or porcelain, which is used for sanitation facility with or without flushing of water. Toilet bowls are used for safe and convenient urination and defecation. Toilet bowls are usually attached to sewer systems or septic tanks through a pipe. Toilet bowls with basic features, such as a flush button and a water jet spray, are convenient for users, as they help avoid more water usage. Increase in the adoption of smart toilet products by users and rise in the number of government campaigns (such as Swachh Bharat mission in India) for promoting awareness about usage of toilets are expected to boost the global toilet bowl market in the next few years.

Global Toilet Bowl Market: Competition Landscape

Presence of international as well as emerging players across the globe, providing users with smart toilet facilities, is expected to fuel the demand for toilet bowls in the next few years

Major promising manufacturers operating in the global toilet bowl market are focusing on the development of innovative products by opting for sensor and water-saving technologies to meet requirements of users

Emerging players in the market are focused on new product development and collaborations with governments, contractors, and retailing channels in order to augment sales of toilet bowls

Lixil Group Corporation

Lixil Group Corporation is a Japan-based company established in 1949. It specializes in the production, distribution, and design of building materials and housing equipment. It offers a wide range of products such as metal building materials, plumbing fixtures, and interior furnishing materials.

Roca Group

Roca Group is a Spain-based company founded in 1917. The company is involved in the design and manufacture of sanitary products. The company supplies its products in 135 countries across the globe. Roca Group is focused on developing new products by using advanced technologies.

Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. is a private company based in the U.S. It was founded in 1873. It specializes in the manufacture of plumbing products, furniture cabinetry, tiles, engines, and generators. The company operates through four business divisions: Kohler Kitchens, Kohler Design Service, Kohler Luxstone Showers, and Kohler Walk-in Bath. Kohler Co. is focused on the expansion of its product portfolio and adoption of smart technologies for the development of new products.

Key players operating in the global toilet bowl market are Brondell, Inc., Kohler Co., Dongpeng Holdings Company Limited, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Lixil Group Corporation, Tota Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., and Roca Group.

Global Toilet Bowl Market: Dynamics

Rapid growth of construction sector

Developing countries across the globe are witnessing rapid growth of the construction sector. Rise in the construction of commercial buildings such as corporate offices, mega retailing channels, commercial kitchens, and health care and educational facilities is likely to augment the global toilet bowl market during the forecast period. Furthermore, robust growth of the residential sector and rise in government projects for providing basic public sanitation facilities are expected to fuel the global toilet bowl market during the forecast period. In addition, users looking for toilets with better designs are opting for smart toilet facilities. This is also a key factor driving the global toilet bowl market.

Targeting of emerging and untapped markets

The global market for toilet bowls is expected to expand significantly in the near future, owing to rising disposable income of consumers, which enables them to spend on specialized toilet bowls. In addition, increase in investments by government and private sectors in various projects for building basic facilities, such as toilets, parking, hospitals, educational institutes, and houses, across the globe is likely to propel the global toilet bowl market in the next few years. Additionally, rise in awareness among users about usage of toilets to avoid spread of unwanted diseases and rapid urbanization in developing countries are likely to propel the global toilet bowl market in the near future.

