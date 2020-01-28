Tocotrienol Market Revenue To Rise Substantially Owing To Increasing End-Use Adoption 2016 – 2024

Tocotrienols are members found in the Vitamin E family and are natural agents. Tocotrienols comprise of health benefits and also an essential ingredient for treatment illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer. Also, tocotrienols products hinder the growth of breast cancer cells. Tocotrienols are usually recognized as safe (GRAS) substance and also used as an additive in dietary supplements.

The major factors driving the growth of tocotrienol market are growing demand of tocotrienol in a wide range of applications ranging from dietary supplements to pharmaceutical, rising health awareness among consumers regarding consumption of healthy food, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, various usage of tocotrienol in the healthcare industry as vitamin E derived tocotrienol exhibits antioxidant properties that help to reduce heart-related diseases along with cancer, competitive edge the prover tocopherols, and increasing consumption due to high vitamin E concentrations in tocotrienols are the prominent factors which are increasing the demand for the product.

Tocotrienol Market: Key Players

Some of the market players identified in the tocotrienol market are:-

BASF

American River Nutrition

Vance Group

SourceOne

Orochem

AC Grace Company

Cayman Chemicals

Further, opportunity of tocotrienol in medical applications includes cancer suppression and anti-cancer compound attributed to its antioxidant properties and is projected to drive tocotrienol demand. In addition, growing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases is also expected to boost the overall tocotrienols market growth. In addition, rising concern about unhealthy lifestyle with inadequate diet among consumer is expected to contribute the demand over the forecasted years. On the other hand, major factor retraining the growth of tocotrienol market are the high price for market participants to penetrate the market further, and adverse health-related impacts. Research & development initiatives taken by the end-user industries will add more potential to create ample opportunities for tocotrienol market in future.