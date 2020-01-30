Tobacco Additives Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Expansion by 2025 | Global Key Manufacturers – Japan Tobacco, Liggett Group, Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands

Global Tobacco Additives Market Synopsis:

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Tobacco Additives Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Tobacco Additives Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Tobacco Additives Market on a global level.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Tobacco Additives Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Global Key Players:

Brown and Williamson Liggett Group, Inc. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Philip Morris International British American Tobacco Japan Tobacco Imperial Brands Altria China tobacco Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation American electronic cigarette company VMR Products and More……….

Product Type Segmentation

Natural Additives

Synthetic Additives

Industry Segmentation

Smokeless Tobacco

Common Tobacco

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Tobacco Additives market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Tobacco Additives Market during the forecast year.

Latest Industry News:

Japan Tobacco (January 23, 2020) – JT Receives Manufacturing and Marketing Approval of CORECTIM Ointment 0.5% for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Japan – Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii) (TSE:4551) announced that JT has today received manufacturing and marketing approval for CORECTIM Ointment 0.5% (generic name: delgocitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for an indication of atopic dermatitis in Japan. JT filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for the drug on January 31, 2019.

CORECTIM Ointment 0.5% is a non-steroidal topical product and the world’s first topical JAK inhibitor that improves atopic dermatitis by inhibiting the action of JAKs, which play a key role in immune activation signaling in cells, by suppressing the overactivation of immune responses. In the Phase 3 comparative clinical study in patients with atopic dermatitis (aged ≥ 16) for CORECTIM Ointment 0.5%, conducted in Japan, the primary endpoint of efficacy, the percentage change of the mEASI score* from baseline, has met superiority to the placebo. Furthermore, CORECTIM Ointment 0.5% demonstrated a favorable safety profile in long-term treatment.

JT and Torii expect CORECTIM Ointment 0.5% to be a new option for the treatment of atopic dermatitis patients in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement on October 2016 between JT and Torii, the drugs will be sold exclusively by Torii in Japan, following its inclusion in the National Health Insurance (NHI) price list. The drugs’ launch date will be announced as soon as a decision is made.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Tobacco Additives Market Report 2020

1 Tobacco Additives Product Definition

2 Global Tobacco Additives Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Tobacco Additives Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Tobacco Additives Business Revenue

2.3 Global Tobacco Additives Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.1 Brown and Williamson Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.2 Liggett Group, Inc. Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.3 R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.4 Philip Morris International Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.5 British American Tobacco Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

3.6 Japan Tobacco Tobacco Additives Business Introduction

