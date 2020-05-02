TMT Steel Bar Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, sizesize 2026

Global TMT Steel Bar Market has valued US$XX Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast.

TMT steel bar market is segmented by diameter, by application, by grade, and by region. On the basis of diameter, the TMT steel bar market is divided into 68 mm, 812 mm, and 12 mm & Above TMT steel bars. By application, TMT steel bar is classified into residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications. According to grade, TMT steel bar is bifurcated into FE-415, FE-500, FE-550, FE-600, and others. Geographically TMT Steel Bar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

TMT steel bar market is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to different factors such as infrastructural development across the globe and advantages offered by TMT bars over torsional bars. TMT steel bar market is further driven by different factors such as the rise in demand for low-cost reinforcement bars. A rise in investment by countries such as China in heavy industry is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. However, technical constraints concerned with higher grade TMT bars are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Fe 415 grade TMT steel bars accounted for the largest revenue in the Balkans TMT steel bar market in 2017. Fe 415 has a yield stress of 415N PER SQMM whereas Fe250 has a yield stress of 250N per sqMM. Usually, Fe415 rods will be twisted rods which can take more load. Fe250 rods will normally of mild steel plain rod. When we use Fe250 rods, a spacing of rods will be closer intervals whereas in the other case spacing will be more and thereby the quantity of steel required will be less and thus there is a cost reduction.

Migration of rural areas people to urban will ask for increased shelter this will result in increased percent of residential buildings over year and year. The residential sector is estimated to hold the major share in the TMT steel bar market. Commercial application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific exhibits the dynamic growth in the TMT steel bar market owing to the surging construction industry and increased investment namely led by China. Europe is the second largest market for TMT steel bar market support and cooperation from the EU for the development of the coal and steel industries in Europe supplement the growth of the TMT steel bar market.

ArcelorMittal Zenica, Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd., Essar Steel, HBIS Group, HUS Ltd., Metalopromet d. o. o. Kula, MM D, SIDERAL S.H.P.K., SIJ Group and TATA steel are major players of TMT steel bar market.

Scope of the Global TMT steel Bar Market

Global TMT steel Bar Market by Diameter Type:

6-8 MM

8-12 MM

12 mm & Above

Global TMT steel Bar Market by Application Type:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Global TMT steel Bar Market by Grade Type:

Fe-415

Fe-500

Fe-550

Fe-600

Others

Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analyzed in Global Elevator and Escalator Market:

ArcelorMittal Zenica

Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd.

Essar Steel

HBIS Group

HUS Ltd.

Metalopromet d. o. o. Kula

MM D

SIDERAL S.H.P.K.

SIJ Group

TATA Stee

