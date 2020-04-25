Titanium Market – Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2025 TMR

Titanium is a silver colored chemical element which has low density, high strength and high resistant to corrosion in sea water and chlorine. Titanium can be alloyed with many elements such as iron, aluminum, vanadium and molybdenum to manufacture strong, light weight alloys for jet engines, missiles, spacecraft, chemicals, petrochemicals etc. Alloys containing titanium has strong corrosive property. Despite being strong like steel, titanium is 40% lighter in weight which makes it suitable to use in wide range of applications. Along with light weight it has strong erosion property which makes titanium as ideal metal for aerospace engineers.

Although titanium is considered the fourth most common metal in the earth’s crust, the titanium has to undergo extremely complex process to avoid contamination during process especially by oxygen. This disruption during the production process accounts for high cost. The main element used in the primary production of titanium are ilmenite and rutile where ilmenite accounts for 90% and rutile, which accounts for the remaining 10%.

Based on type, titanium market can be classified into titanium concentrate, titanium tetrachloride, titanium sponge, ferrotitanium, titanium pigment and others. Titanium concentrate falls under ilmentile group. Titanium concentrate consist of titanium white powder which is generally used in wide range of applications such as coatings, plastics, printing ink and paper making, cosmetics, chemical fibers, electronics, ceramics, alloys, glass etc. According to the formation process titanium concentrate is divided into two types namely rock and placer.

Major players operating in the global titanium market are Huntsman International, Ineos, Iluka Resources Ltd, Sumitomo Corporation , VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Toho Titanium Co., Ltd , RTI International Metals , Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the titanium market experiences intense competition.