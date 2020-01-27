Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market 2020 – Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend and Future Strategic Planning 2025 | Ozone Market Reports

Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market

Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cm3. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.

The global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Titanium Aluminide Alloy by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Gamma Type

Other Type

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Alcoa

AMG

KBM Affilips

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Auto Turbo Charger

Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

