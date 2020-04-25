Tissue Paper Market to Scale New Heights as Players Focus on Innovations 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the tissue paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global tissue paper market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Overview

Tissue paper products are playing an important role in providing hygienic, comfortable, and safe lifestyles. Based on product application, attributes such as strength, weight, softness, and absorbency are defined. Tissue paper products serve both, hygiene and sanitation purposes, and are used at homes or in public places (away from home). On the basis of application, tissue papers are manufactured from virgin pulp, recycled pulp, or both. Certain qualities of tissue paper such as softness, moisture absorption, and strength are defined as per the usage. As tissue papers helps reduce bacterial impact and safeguard human life, the demand for tissue paper is increasing exponentially across the world.

North America to Maintain a Leading Position in the Global Tissue Paper Market

Prior to 2014, the North America tissue paper market failed to grow as per its potential, due to various factors such as the negative impact of retail industries and slowdown in the population growth rate. However, in 2018, the tissue paper market of North America has flourished, owing to an increase in production capacities, raw material prices, and use of advanced technologies. Value added innovation becomes a key of success to drive market growth.

Since the tissue paper landscape is moderately fragmented, it is easy for small- and medium-scale manufacturers to enter the market. In the highly competitive landscape of the tissue paper market, consumers are likely to base their purchase decisions according to the price of the product. As such, stakeholders are overcoming the price barrier of tissue-based products with innovative packaging solutions to increase the attractiveness of tissue products and make them stand out in the crowded store shelves.

Stakeholders are collaborating with design labs to create attention-grabbing designs that give a strong reason to the consumers to choose their brand over product loyalty. Also, transparency of information to highlight product features and benefits in a clear and uniform manner go a long way in developing an effective sales strategy.