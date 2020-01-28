Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

The global market for tissue engineering and regeneration should grow from $24.7 billion in 2018 to $109.9 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This report covers all revenues earned by regeneration therapies. These therapies are extensively used to replace and regenerate the cells, genes and tissues in a patient’s body. The report considers revenue generated by products and services in the regenerative medicine market. Services include tools, along with cell and gene bank charges, where the cells and tissues are stored and treated properly pre- and post-experimentation and treatment. The report also covers revenues earned by small molecules and biologics (drugs) that speed up the regeneration process. Other drug therapy revenues (e.g., painkillers, analgesics) that can be used along with regenerative therapy are not included in the report, as they do not contribute to cell or tissue regeneration. The report covers all existing applications of regenerative medicine therapy.

The global tissue engineering and regeneration market is primarily categorized by segment, material, application and region. The major segments are therapeutic products, tools, banks and services. Therapeutic products are further segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecules and biologics based on product type. Therapeutic products are also categorized into synthetic materials, biologically derived materials, genetically engineered materials, and small molecules and biologics based on material. The report includes key technologies involved in regenerative medicine therapy. The study analyzes clinical trials and patents in different regions. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global tissue engineering and regeneration market.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW. Companies profiled in this report include Advanced Cell Technology, Arteriocyte, Athersys, Bioheart, BioMimetic Therapeutics, BioTissue Technologies, Cerapedics, Cook Biotech, CryoLife, Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Cytomedix, Cytori Therapeutics, Genzyme/Sanofi, Integra LifeSciences, International Stem Cell, LifeCell/Kinetic Concepts and Mesoblast.

Report Includes:

– 59 data tables and 56 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for tissue engineering and regeneration technologies within the industry

– Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look at the future trends, products details, and therapies available in the field of tissue engineering

– Evaluation of the competitive environments, including new and potential markets for novel therapies and treatments

– Coverage of regulatory dynamics, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and market drivers, restrains, and opportunities

– Comprehensive company profiles of leading market players, including Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (Astellas Pharma, Inc.), Co.don AG, Cook Medical Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., and Kinetic Concepts, Inc. (KCI)

Summary

Advances in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have increased the standard of living by restoring, maintaining and enhancing the functions of tissues and organs. The global tissue engineering and regeneration market was valued at REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. An increase in incidences of accidents, burn injuries and other trauma injuries have fueled the tissue engineering and regeneration market. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) (U.S.), road traffic crashes are ranked as the ninth-leading cause of death and account for REDACTED of all deaths globally.

Approximately more than half of all road traffic deaths occur among young adults ages 15 to 44. The tissue-engineering market in trauma injuries is less prevalent due to high costs and lower success rates. Tissue engineering is widely used in organ transplantation.

The growth of the tissue engineering and regeneration market is hampered due to stiff regulations, a lack of awareness and a low rate of adoption. Regulatory policies are countering market expansion. Advancements in stem cell technologies have created a novel platform for regenerative medicines. There have been recent developments in the field of stem cells with the creation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The combination of multiple innovative technologies led to the fundamental breakthrough in how scientists look at aberrant disease states. Recently, CRISPR has been used on the genome of iPSCs, resulting in significant changes in creating cell models of various diseases. However, these advances have given rise to ethical issues. These ethical conflicts are putting pressure on governments to regulate the commercialization of tissue repair and regeneration. Furthermore, tissue damage and organ failure are increasing the number of health-related problems, thus accounting for more than half of all annual healthcare expenses in the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world.

The global tissue engineering and regeneration market is primarily segmented into components, applications and region. The component market is categorized into therapeutic products, tools, banks and services. Therapeutic products are further segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecules and biologics based on product type. Therapeutic products are also categorized into synthetic materials, biologically derived materials, genetically engineered materials,and small molecules and biologics based on material. Cell therapy technologies have a better adopt ion rate than others. Moreover, these technologies, especially those based on stem cell research, have the most

potential for the tissue engineering and regeneration market. The cell therapy segment of therapeutic products, which dominates the global regenerative medicine market, is valued at REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the analysis period. Furthermore, the small molecule and biologic market is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023.

In terms of materials, the global tissue engineering and regeneration market is dominated by biologically derived materials. These materials are widely commercialized for tissue engineering due to their high stability for results. The biologically derived material market was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

The synthetic material market has the highest potential in the future. It is expected to be the fastest – growing market, with a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast pe riod.