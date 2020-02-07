Tissue Culture Reagents Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2021

Tissue or cell culture is the growth of cells from various organisms. Tissue culture reagents are the chemicals used for the preparation of tissue culture media. They are the major segment in cell culture supplies. On the basis of product types, the tissue culture market is classified as amino acids, albumin, protease inhibitors, thrombin and cytokines among others. In addition, there are growth factors and attachment factors reagents. Amino acid is the leading product type in global tissue culture reagents market.

The market for tissue culture reagents was mainly driven by biotechnology sector. Increasing awareness about stem cell culture is likely to be major factor for tissue culture reagents market. In addition, tissue culture reagents are also used in medicine, microbiology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food additives and cosmetics. Increasing demand for advanced technologies from biopharmaceuticals is likely to provide opportunities for tissue culture reagents market in near future. However, threats from the substitutes and higher prices can be major restraint for the market.

In terms of demand, North America was the leading region in tissue culture reagents market. New advancements in the tissue culture field are helping in commercialization of the process. U.S. had the largest demand for tissue culture reagents in North America market. Europe was the second largest market for tissue culture reagents. The demand is growing due to increasing demand from fields such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and microbiology among others. European countries such as Spain, France, the UK and Italy exhibit higher demand and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for tissue culture reagents over the next few years. Technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are expected to be major drivers for the market. The Rest of the World market is likely to exhibit greater demand for tissue culture reagents in upcoming years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the tissue culture reagents market are