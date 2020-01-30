Tire derived Fuel Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026

Tire derived Fuel Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The report profiles leading companies of the global Tire derived Fuel market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The global Tire derived Fuel market study includes segmentation on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).
Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.
The Tire derived Fuel Market report includes market size of various products and application along with their market share and growth rate for the next five years as forecasted data and past five years as historical data.
Global Tire derived Fuel Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Tire derived Fuel market. Key companies listed in the report are:
segmented as follows:
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type
- Shredded Tire
- Whole Tire
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user
- Pulp and Paper Mills
- Cement Manufacturing
- Utility Boiler
- Others
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Others
Key Takeaways
- More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe
- Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
- The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel
- Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.
- Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel
- Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions
Global Tire derived Fuel Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
