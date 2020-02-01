Tire derived Fuel Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Tire derived Fuel Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Tire derived Fuel market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Tire derived Fuel market.

segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

