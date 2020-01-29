Timing Devices Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

The study on the Timing Devices Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Timing Devices Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Majorly boosting the global timing devices market is the soaring demand from the consumer electronics and automobile manufacturers. Rising uptake of timing integrated circuits (ICs) in smartphones and tablets has also been bolstering the market.

In the near future, the continued rise in need for microwave components in both the military and the civilian radar and in different communication applications is expected to push up demand for timing devices. Shipboard radars is also expected to stoke demand for timing ICs in the next couple of years, thereby catalyzing growth in the timing devices market.

One factor posing headwinds to the global market for timing devices is the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. Besides, MEMS oscillators synthesize the output frequency from a few MEMS resonator designs only. The presence of a PLL in between the MEMS resonator and the output prevents generating a good quality signal as the quartz based design. This is another factor dampening the growth of the timing devices market.

Global Timing Devices Market: Market Potential

The timing devices market can be divided depending upon the type of products into oscillators, clock generators, resonators, clock buffers, and jitter attenuators. Among them, oscillators form the most promising segment on account of its increased application in portable electronics and wearable electronics. Going forward, companies can also bet big on the resonators segment as it is slated to clock maximum growth as a result of miniaturization of electronic devices and soaring demand for semiconductor clocks in wearable devices.

Depending upon materials again, the timing devices market can be segregated into ceramic, crystal, and silicon. The main end users in the timing devices market are consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, etc.

Global Timing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global timing devices market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is a key market on account of a burgeoning consumer electronics and automotive industry which has substantially driven up demand of timing ICs. Besides, swiftly increasing demand of MEMS and Crystal Oscillators in broadcast transmitters and mobile phones is also predicted to drive the market exponentially. Going forward too, Asia Pacific is slated to maintain its dominant position, powered primarily by countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, among others.

Global Timing Devices Markets: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global timing devices market, the report profiles prominent companies such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Rakon Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, IQD Frequency Products Ltd., TXC Corporation, and SEIKO Epson Corporation.

