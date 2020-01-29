Tiger Nuts Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends 2018 – 2026

The Tiger Nuts market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Tiger Nuts market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of form, the global tiger nuts market has been segmented as:
- Powder
- Oil
- Granules (as a whole)
On the basis of application, the global tiger nuts market has been segmented as:
- Food Processing
- Bakeries
- Confectioneries
- Dairy Alternatives
- Others
- Food Services
- Herbal Medicines
- Households
- Others
On the basis of nature, the global tiger nuts market has been segmented as-
- Organic
- Conventional
On the basis of distribution channel, the global tiger nuts market has been segmented as-
- B2B
- B2C
- Store-based Retailing
- Grocery Retailers
- Non-grocery Retailers
- Mixed Retailers
- Other Non-grocery Retailers
- Online Retailing
Global Tiger Nuts Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the tiger nuts market include The Tiger Nut Company Ltd, Tiger Nuts USA, The Ludlow Nut Co Ltd, Organic Gemini, Funky Nut Company, KCB International, CHRISTHILL GHANA LTD, Awum Farmers Ltd, Fontaine De Vie, Ecoideas, etc. More manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in tiger nuts due to their escalating demand among consumers over the years.
Opportunities for Market Participants:
As a high-dietary fiber ingredient and beneficial food addictive, tiger nuts have a vitalizing demand among manufacturers and consumers all over the world. Due to agglomerating supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors in the tiger nuts market during the forecast period.
Global Tiger Nuts Market: A Regional Outlook
Tiger nuts are widely used across the world due to their growing applications in processed foods. Globally, tiger nuts are highly consumed in Europe due to growing consumer preference for dairy alternatives and healthy desserts. Tiger nuts are popularly consumed as ‘horchata’, a traditional plant-based milk. In the region of North America, tiger nuts are highly used in confectionery products due to the growing demand for plant-based foods. In the Asia Pacific, the increasing demand for herbal medicine and low cholesterol oil along with expanding demand for food additives in food processing industries have contributed to the positive growth of the tiger nuts market. In the Middle East & Africa, tiger nuts are used as a part of a regular diet along with staples due to abundant resources. In Latin America, tiger nuts are consumed in the form of grounded flour in bakeries to process pancakes and puddings. Due to all these factors, it is anticipated that the growth of the global tiger nuts market would remain positive during the forecast period.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
