Thyroid Disorder Market Insights 2020: Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Thyroid Disorder Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, Thyroid disorders may lead to elevated or decreased levels of metabolic hormones, leading to medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, etc. falling under the category of thyroid disorders. The global thyroid disorder market is estimated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of thyroid diseases, raising awareness of the disease, and favorable reimbursement and funding policies. According to the Thyroid Disease: Assessment and Management Draft of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence published in 2017, hypothyroidism was estimated to be prevalent in 27.2% of the total UK population. Such prevalence of thyroid disorders provides suitable backgrounds for the market to grow., However, factors such as the high cost of treatment procedures such as radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy and side-effects related to the available therapeutic restrain the market growth., The global thyroid disorder market is expected to reach USD 2,914.93 by 2022 from USD 2,442.47 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022., In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 47.2% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 30.6% and 17.3%, respectively. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders and a rise in risk factors such as obesity and diabetes., The global thyroid disorder market has been segmented based on type, treatment, route of administration, end user, and region. , The global thyroid disorder market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism., The global thyroid disorder market, by treatment, has been segmented into medications, radioactive iodine therapy, and surgery., The global thyroid disorder market, by route of administration, has been segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. , The market based on end user has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others

Key Players:

Pfizer IncAllergan IncAbbVie Inc.Merck KGaARLC LabsAbbott LaboratoriesGlaxoSmithKline PlcMylan

