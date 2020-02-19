Thyristor Market: Top Revenue Generating Segments and Product Scope with Opportunity Analysis 2026

Thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device that has four layers. These layers have alternate P type and N type materials and consist of three PN junction. Gate signal turn the device on and once on it act as a rectifying diode. Thyristor is a unidirectional device that conducts current in one direction only, but in contrast to the diodes it can work as an open circuit switch or as a rectifying switch which depends upon the way gate is triggered. The significant function of a thyristor is to operate as a switch to control current and electric power. These devices are integrated in wide range of electric circuits, simple circuits such as burglar alarm to complex and high-power circuits such as power transmission lines.

The advantage of compatibility, less space of integration, low maintenance make it preferable for application. These are preferred in varying voltage DC power supplies like in DC motor drives. Thyristors are preferred in large-horsepower medium-voltage cyclo-converter variable speed drives. Therefore, thyristors because of its varied application is used in various industrial verticals power and energy, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and aerospace & defense. Therefore, the market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

The key players covered in the global thyristor industry are ABB Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., ON Semiconductor, Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Siemens AG.

The factors such as multiple function and deployment with slight modification, low power operations and compact design consuming less space are the drivers of the thyristor market. The thyristor is a device with flexible functions. On knowledge of its characteristics, limitations and its relationship with the circuit, it is modified for required operations. A thyristor is used as switch, rectifier, and diodes. Power efficiency is a major advantage for a component to be integrated in a device, for its application in current scenario. Mechanical switches generate large amount of heat due to internal coil which causes some power losses. Whereas, thyristors do not function with a coil, so it consumes very less power when compared to the mechanical switches.

In addition, the integration of thyristor requires small area of deployment which makes it suitable for the latest technology which focuses upon compact design and portability. Further, the advantages of low cost of maintenance, and its robust nature on operating under right condition makes it preferable. These flexible features of thyristors are expected to foster the growth of the global thyristor market. However, the advantages of insulated gate bipolar transistor over thyristor like high current handling capability and easy control restraint the global thyristor market growth. The technological advancement like Internet of Things, is moving toward compatibility, compact design, and power efficiency. Hence, opening wide verticals for different applications in future.

The global thyristor market share is segmented on the basis of power rating, application, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of power rating, it is classified into 500MW, 500-999MW, and above 1000MW. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is divided into consumer electronics, industrial electronics, telecommunication & networking, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical & healthcare.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global thyristor market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current thyristor market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

