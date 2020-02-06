Thyristor Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Thyristor Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Thyristor market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Thyristor market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Thyristor across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

The global thyristor market is segmented as below:

Global Thyristor Market, by Power Rating

Below 500MW

500-999MW

Above 1000MW

Global Thyristor Market, by Application

Industrial electronics

Consumer electronics

Communications

Automotive electronics

Global Thyristor Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



