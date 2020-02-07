Three Phase Transformer Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2016 – 2024

Global Three Phase Transformer market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

competitive landscape of the market. For a better understanding, the report segments the global three phase transformer market on the basis of various criteria including geography, connections, and construction methods.

Global Three Phase Transformer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ever-rising electricity demand is triggering the adoption of price-effective solutions in the power industries. This is creating preference for three phase transformer to single phase transformers, which in turn is stoking the global market. Moreover, the merits such as high efficiency and easy assembling of these transformers are translating into their greater adoption worldwide. The expanding power and industrial sectors in emerging countries is also leading to the increasing investments in the three phase transformer market.

On the other hand, the hefty prices of standby units of these transformers are limiting their widespread adoption. Moreover, the cost of spare parts for these transformers is higher compared to that of single phase transformers, which in turn is adversely affecting the growth of the global three phase transformer market. However, trailblazing researches in the field are likely to unfold ample growth opportunities for the market.

Global Three Phase Transformer Market: Geographical Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. While developed regions will be major revenue contributors, developing regions are expected to emerge as prominent destinations over the coming years. North America and Europe will account for a large cumulative share in the market, owing to rapid technological advancements and high funding from private and public sectors.

Asia Pacific and Latin America will post noteworthy growth rates during the review period, with emerging countries, including India, China, and Brazil being the sights of high growth rate. Sizeable budgets of upcoming projects and advancing power transmission and distribution infrastructure in these regions are anticipated to fuel the market. The rapidly growing population is also contributing to the growth of these regions. The growth of the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to countries such as Kuwait, where industrialization is on rise.

Global Three Phase Transformer Market: Competitive Scenario

The global three phase transformer market is a highly capital-intensive arena. Therefore, the threat of new players is likely to remain low during the forecast period. However, the market is characterized by high competitive rivalry among key participants. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global three phase transformer market are Powertronix Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc., Mitsubishi Corporation, SNC Manufacturing Co Inc., Moloney Electric Inc., Hitachi Corporation, Delta Transformers Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Areva SA, and Estel Company Limited.

