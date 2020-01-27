Threat Intelligence Security Market -2026| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market was valued US$ 3.01Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 13.72Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 20.88% during a forecast.

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market is segmented into by Development Type, by service type, By Enterprise type, By Vertical, and by region. Based on Development Type, Threat Intelligence Security Market is classified into Software-as-a-Service & On-premise. In Service, type is divided into Managed services & Professional services. By Enterprise type section are into SMEs & Large-scale Enterprises. By vertical are break down into BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defence, Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, energy & utilities & Others Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors for the threat intelligence security market are rising government compliance on data security, increasing number of sophisticated threats, cloud adoption across several enterprises, rapid adoption of bring own device models and incorporation of big data analytics with threat intelligence, Evolution of next-generation threat intelligence solutions and rise in mobile computing, broadband, and networking technologies will boost more demand in threat intelligence security market.

Lack of awareness about advanced security threats and lack of security talent can hamper the growth of Threat Intelligence Security Market.

In terms of Service, Managed services segment share the highest market during the forecast period. Organizations of all sizes are choosing managed services to provide cost-effective services to ensure that theyâ€™re protected before, during and after a cyber-attack and identify gaps and vulnerabilities for an organization and also recommend and provide a range of additional services.

In terms of Vertical, BFSI segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. BFSI sector is one of the most critical domains that are prone to cyber-attacks and faces almost three times more cyber-attacks than any other industry. To save data from millions of users, financial information, healthcare record, and identity threat intelligence, security will create more opportunity in this segment.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in technology, emerging economies, growing security awareness and increasing sophistication of threats and the integration of continuing revolutions in IT and investments in technology has further stimulated the growth of the region.

IBM, Cisco, CA Technologies, Symantec, Check Point Software, DXC Technology, AWS, Expert System, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Google, Acalvio, Securonix, Sift Science, Feedzai, SparkCognition, Cybraics, Demisto, XTN, LogRhythm, ThreatMetrix, High-Tech Bridge, Deep Instinct, Darktrace, Cylance, McAfee.

Scope of the Global Threat Intelligence Security Market:

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: By Development Type

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: By Service type

Managed services

Professional services

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: By Enterprise type

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: By Enterprise type

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defence

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: By region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Global Threat Intelligence Security Market:

